Duet Emerging Europe Fund
LEOHDEI:ID
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/16/2017)
21.508
設定日
07/17/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHEL DANECHI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Duet Emerging Europe Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Funds objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in primarily in equity or equity related securities which are listed and/or traded on a Recognised Exchange, including warrants, ETFs, depository receipts both global depositary receipts GDRs and American depository receipts.
住所Leo Fund Managers Ltd
1 Kingsway
8th floor
London WC2B 6AT
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7824-5880 Tel
Webサイトwww.leofund.co.uk