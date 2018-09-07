LEO Portfolios SIF - Flexibl
LEOFMEA:LX
156.81
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/07
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
116.31 - 160.86
1年トータルリターン
32.71%
年初来リターン
24.05%
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/07/2018)
156.81
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/07/2018)
28.761
設定日
07/15/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leo Portfolios SIF-Flexible MFW Equities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective aims at generating an absolute return while maintaining a medium volatility level. The Fund mainly invests in equities and equity related securities and/or cash deposits and cash equivalents worldwide.
住所Leo Portfolios SIF
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-