LEO Portfolios SIF - Flexibl
LEOFDBE:LX
106.52
EUR
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
106.37 - 111.55
1年トータルリターン
0.15%
年初来リターン
-2.69%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
106.52
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
19.863
設定日
11/11/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Leo Portfolios SIF-Flexible Dynamic is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate over the long term, with a minimum of 5 years, an appreciation of the capital. The Fund invests in a selection of funds which in turn invest their assets in different asset classes like equities, bonds, cash, with a dynamic approach.
住所Leo Portfolios SIF
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-