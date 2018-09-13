Levinski Ofer Ltd

LEOF:IT
Tel Aviv
47.40
ILs
0.30
0.63%
更新日時 2018/09/13
始値
47.70
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
45.20 - 47.50
出来高
84,000
前日終値
47.70
52週レンジ
40.50 - 52.80
1年トータルリターン
6.28%
年初来リターン
-2.87%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (ILS) (TTM)
-0.01
時価総額 (百万 ILs)
92.255
発行済株式数 (百万)
194.631
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Industrials
業種
Engineering & Construction Svcs
産業サブグループ
Infrastructure Construction

企業概要
Levinski Ofer Ltd provides construction services. The Company develops housing, office and industry buildings, restoring and preserving, educational institutions, and residential projects. Levinski Ofer serves customers in Israel.
住所
Rotchild Street 74
PO Box 6578517
Tel Aviv
Israel
電話番号
972-3-500-1500
Webサイト
www.levinski-ofer.co.il

役員

取締役

  • Baruch Ofir Arviv
    Co-CEO
  • Yosef Lewinski
    Co-CEO
  • Jonathan Isaacs
    CFO/Secretary
