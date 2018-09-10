Leonis Fund SPC - Brisen Enh
LEOBEAU:KY
115.53
USD
更新日時 2018/09/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
115.06 - 121.25
1年トータルリターン
-2.07%
年初来リターン
-3.90%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/10/2018)
115.5264
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/10/2018)
36.568
設定日
04/30/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leonis Fund SPC - Brisen Enhanced Yield Fund SP is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to deliver total return consisting of a combination of interest income and capital appreciation on the value. The Fund will invest the assets attributable to the Brisen Enhanced Yield Fund SP in income generating securities that considers undervalued.
住所Nafora SA
4 Rue du Midi
CH--1003 Lausanne
Switzerland
電話番号003524671711
Webサイト
-