Leonardo UI Anteilklasse G

LEOANTA:GR
買収
LEOANTA:GR 買収: 2021195Z:LN
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
123.50 - 133.92
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
52週レンジ
123.50 - 133.92
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
54.840
設定日
02/25/2013
直近配当額 ( 02/15/2018)
1.45
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
1.95%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DAXEX:GR
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞDAX DE
13.84 千 1.47 百万 2.73
IFFF:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI AC極東(除く日本)
30.80 千 1.47 百万 2.72
EK799079:COR
1.50 千 1.42 百万 2.63
AQ783384:COR
1000.00 987.30 千 1.83
AO080864:COR
1.50 千 978.14 千 1.81
AM896602:COR
1.10 千 953.62 千 1.77
AO261486:COR
1.10 千 943.68 千 1.75
AM878212:COR
1.10 千 942.51 千 1.75
LTAM:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI EMﾗﾃﾝｱﾒﾘｶUCITS E
66.00 千 906.41 千 1.68
EH854360:COR
1000.00 893.46 千 1.66
企業概要
Leonardo UI is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a mix of global equities, and equity related securities, fixed- and variable rate securities, money market instruments and commodity indices. Depending on market conditions, the Fund is looking for opportunities and will adjust the asset mix.
住所
Universal-Investment-GesellschaftmbH
Theodor-Heuss-Allee 70
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
電話番号
Telefon: +49/69/710430
Webサイト
www.universal-investment.com