Leo Portfolios SIF - Albatro
LEOADIA:LX
98.26
EUR
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.61 - 100.62
1年トータルリターン
0.93%
年初来リターン
-1.38%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
98.26
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2018)
21.048
設定日
04/28/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LEO Portfolios SIF-Albatross Diversified Investments is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to seek a competitive rate of return with reasonable low volatility over a full market cycle. The Fund invests in debt securities of any type, equity and equity related securities, alternative investments, cash and commodities.
住所Leo Portfolios SIF
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-