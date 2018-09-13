Leonis Fund SPC - Alpha Brav
LEOABAE:KY
92.71
EUR
0.05
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
92.71 - 103.48
1年トータルリターン
-8.86%
年初来リターン
-8.43%
前日終値
92.76
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
92.7072
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/28/2018)
5.130
設定日
05/31/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leonis Fund SPC - Alpha Bravo Segregated Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to achieve positive and conservative performances in the long-term. The Fund invests in debt securities of any type, equities and equity-related securities, real estate, commodities, cash and currencies.
住所Phoenix Investment Managers SA
10 Via Maderno
CH-6900 Lugano
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-