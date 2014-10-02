Leonis Fund SPC - Nafora Glo
LENGMAU:KY
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
02/10/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leonis Fund SPC - Nafora Global Macro Segregated Portfolio is an open-end Fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is consistent long-term appreciation. The Fund invests in a broad range of financial instruments pursuant to a top down macro analysis.
住所Nafora SA
4 Rue du Midi
CH--1003 Lausanne
Switzerland
電話番号003524671711
Webサイト
-