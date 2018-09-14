Stone Ridge Alternative Lend
LENDX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.33
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.14 - 10.34
1年トータルリターン
5.77%
年初来リターン
4.00%
前日終値
10.33
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.33
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
3.627
設定日
06/01/2016
直近配当額 ( 06/22/2018)
0.1141154
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.42%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
4.52%
企業概要
Stone Ridge Alternative Lending Risk Premium Fund is a continuously-offered closed-end management investment company that operates as an interval fund. The Fund seeks total return and current income. The Fund invests in alternative lending-related securities that generate interest or other streams of payments.
住所Stone Ridge Trust
510 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor
New York, New York 10022
電話番号-
Webサイト
-