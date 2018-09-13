Lemanik SICAV - Spring
LEMSPRA:LX
9,781.25
EUR
4.74
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9,658.63 - 10,486.26
1年トータルリターン
-2.48%
年初来リターン
-4.07%
前日終値
9,776.51
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
9,781.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
55.155
設定日
09/05/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH960644:COR
|200.00
|259.40 千
|4.64
|
EOAN:GR
ｴｰｵﾝ
|20.00 千
|202.60 千
|3.62
|
IHYG:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ社債UCITS
|1.80 千
|194.33 千
|3.47
|
REY:IM
ﾘﾌﾟﾗｲ
|4.00 千
|182.56 千
|3.26
|
TUI1:GR
トゥイ
|11.00 千
|170.28 千
|3.04
|
UNI:IM
ｳﾆﾎﾟﾙ･ｸﾞﾙﾎﾟ
|40.00 千
|154.96 千
|2.77
|
LQDE:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ米ﾄﾞﾙ建社債UCITS ETF
|1.50 千
|150.19 千
|2.68
|
EK083933:COR
|1.15 千
|148.39 千
|2.65
|
MB:IM
ﾒﾃﾞｨｵﾊﾞﾝｶ
|15.75 千
|148.21 千
|2.65
|
XGSD:GR
XﾄﾗｯｶｰｽﾞSTOXXｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙｾﾚｸﾄ配当
|5.00 千
|146.25 千
|2.61
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - Spring is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in transferable, transferable equity and income debt securities, money market instruments, assimilated instruments issued in international currencies without limitation in duration and rating, bonds, certificates of deposit, treasury bonds and strips.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com