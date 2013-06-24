Lord Abbett Emerging Markets

LEMRX:US
Liquidated
LEMRX:US 清算済
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 04/24/2018)
10.724
設定日
06/24/2013
直近配当額 ( 04/24/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
3.83%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
CP507394:COR
5.29 千 529.22 千 3.59
EJ509646:COR
1.34 百万 489.97 千 3.33
EJ060294:COR
1.47 千 476.19 千 3.23
LW554179:COR
25.05 千 463.25 千 3.14
9128283S:GOV
444.00 443.31 千 3.01
EI666806:COR
1.49 千 442.75 千 3.00
EF556585:COR
6.15 千 421.34 千 2.86
EI258596:COR
5.56 千 420.50 千 2.85
EK016928:COR
1.21 千 389.55 千 2.64
EG111637:COR
68.00 千 387.19 千 2.63
企業概要
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund seeks total return by investing in emerging market debt securities denominated in local (non-U.S.) currencies and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such debt securities or emerging market currencies.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com