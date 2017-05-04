Lord Abbett Emerging Markets
LEMOX:US
Liquidated
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 04/24/2018)
10.724
設定日
04/05/2017
直近配当額 ( 04/24/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CP507394:COR
|5.29 千
|529.22 千
|3.59
|
EJ509646:COR
|1.34 百万
|489.97 千
|3.33
|
EJ060294:COR
|1.47 千
|476.19 千
|3.23
|
LW554179:COR
|25.05 千
|463.25 千
|3.14
|
9128283S:GOV
|444.00
|443.31 千
|3.01
|
EI666806:COR
|1.49 千
|442.75 千
|3.00
|
EF556585:COR
|6.15 千
|421.34 千
|2.86
|
EI258596:COR
|5.56 千
|420.50 千
|2.85
|
EK016928:COR
|1.21 千
|389.55 千
|2.64
|
EG111637:COR
|68.00 千
|387.19 千
|2.63
企業概要
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund seeks total return by investing in emerging market debt securities denominated in local (non-U.S.) currencies and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such debt securities or emerging market currencies.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com