136.91
USD
0.09
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
136.22 - 138.17
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-0.78%
前日終値
136.82
年初来リターン
-0.78%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
136.91
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
415.858
設定日
01/02/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lemania SICAV SIF - Lemania Global Fixed Income is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Lemania fund will have a low risk profile aiming to provide preservation of capital, primarily through Investment Funds which mainly invest in debt securities. It may also include investments in exchange traded funds and closed ended investment companies.
住所Registered Office
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-