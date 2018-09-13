Lemania SICAV SIF - Lemania
LEMGEQI:LX
1,255.78
USD
5.00
0.40%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,234.65 - 1,375.63
1年トータルリターン
0.91%
年初来リターン
-2.88%
前日終値
1,250.78
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,255.78
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 01/14/2015)
348.601
設定日
01/02/2008
直近配当額 ( 01/14/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lemania SICAV SIF - Lemania Global Equity is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The fund will have a higher risk profile targeting capital growth, primarily through Investment Funds which mainly invest in equity securities. The Sub-Fund will have exposure to a broad range of markets, and may include investments in exchange traded funds and closed ended investment companies.
住所Registered Office
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-