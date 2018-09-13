Lemanik SICAV - Global Bond
LEMFLSI:LX
1,096.59
EUR
0.38
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,086.02 - 1,118.89
1年トータルリターン
-0.07%
年初来リターン
-1.35%
前日終値
1,096.21
52週レンジ
1,086.02 - 1,118.89
1年トータルリターン
-0.05%
年初来リターン
-1.35%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,096.59
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
44.875
設定日
02/21/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LCATEIA:LX
LO Funds - CAT Bonds
|279.93 千
|2.81 百万
|6.07
|
EK098522:COR
|2.05 千
|2.22 百万
|4.81
|
EK808355:COR
|2.00 千
|2.20 百万
|4.76
|
EK131366:COR
|1.60 千
|1.72 百万
|3.72
|
EH425613:COR
|1.55 千
|1.58 百万
|3.42
|
EK353456:COR
|1.40 千
|1.47 百万
|3.17
|
EF125119:COR
|1.40 千
|1.44 百万
|3.13
|
AM352743:COR
|1.40 千
|1.41 百万
|3.05
|
EK157951:COR
|1.20 千
|1.37 百万
|2.96
|
EK855944:COR
|1.20 千
|1.22 百万
|2.64
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - Global Bond is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's ob jective is to maximise returns. The Fund invests in fixed or variable income debt securities, money market instruments or assimilated instruments issues by governments, international agencies, supra-national entities or private companies rated investment grade as by Moody's and Standard and Poors.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com