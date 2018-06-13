Lemanik SICAV - European Spe
LEMEUSP:LX
17.22
EUR
0.05
0.29%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
16.74 - 17.79
1年トータルリターン
1.23%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
前日終値
17.17
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
17.22
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
52.208
設定日
12/31/1998
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UCG:IM
ｳﾆｸﾚﾃﾞｨﾄ
|150.00 千
|2.70 百万
|3.15
|
FCAU:US
ﾌｨｱｯﾄ･ｸﾗｲｽﾗｰ･ｵｰﾄﾓｰﾋﾞﾙｽﾞ
|140.00 千
|2.12 百万
|2.47
|
SXKPEX:GR
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ ｽﾄｯｸｽﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟ600 電気
|70.00 千
|1.80 百万
|2.09
|
ISP:IM
ｲﾝﾃｰｻﾞ･ｻﾝﾊﾟｵﾛ
|500.00 千
|1.50 百万
|1.74
|
ENI:IM
ENI
|100.00 千
|1.40 百万
|1.63
|
EC817487:COR
|900.00
|1.37 百万
|1.59
|
WDI:GR
ﾜｲﾔｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|15.00 千
|1.16 百万
|1.35
|
LDO:IM
ﾚｵﾅﾙﾄﾞ
|70.00 千
|1.11 百万
|1.29
|
VOW3:GR
ﾌｫﾙｸｽﾜｰｹﾞﾝ
|8.00 千
|1.10 百万
|1.29
|
IHYG:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ社債UCITS
|10.00 千
|1.07 百万
|1.24
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - European Special Situations is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's aim is a return with a low volatility level. The Fund invests in money markets, transferable securities of European companies (ex Eastern Europe & Russia) in extraordinary market situations, such as industrial reorganisations, mergers of holding, and under-valuation of holding companies.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com