Leme FIC FI Multimercado Cre
LEMEMCP:BZ
0.54
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
0.49 - 0.54
1年トータルリターン
9.77%
年初来リターン
3.22%
前日終値
0.54
52週レンジ
0.49 - 0.54
1年トータルリターン
9.86%
年初来リターン
3.22%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
0.538164
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
31.224
設定日
01/10/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIPPUMA:BZ
FIP Puma
|2.42 千
|30.58 百万
|100.18
|
FIDC518:BZ
Leme Multisetorial IPCA FIDC
|23.46 百万
|23.46
|0.00
企業概要
Leme FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Praia do Botafogo, 501
bloco 1, sala 203
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
CEP 22250-040
Brazil
電話番号+55 (21) 3030-7590
Webサイト
-