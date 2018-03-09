Lemanik SICAV - Defensive Op
LEMDEOS:LX
100.27
EUR
0.33
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.22 - 101.86
1年トータルリターン
-1.11%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
前日終値
99.94
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.27
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
40.107
設定日
10/21/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LW283691:COR
|2.32 千
|2.31 百万
|5.79
|
AL011192:COR
|2.30 千
|2.29 百万
|5.73
|
EK515042:COR
|2.00 千
|2.04 百万
|5.10
|
UV993359:COR
|1.60 千
|1.61 百万
|4.04
|
UV853751:COR
|1.40 千
|1.48 百万
|3.72
|
SMEA:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIﾖｰﾛｯﾊﾟUCITS ETF E
|28.63 千
|1.36 百万
|3.41
|
CSEMAS:SW
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI EMｱｼﾞｱUCITS ETF
|10.00 千
|1.22 百万
|3.06
|
IHYG:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ社債UCITS
|11.25 千
|1.22 百万
|3.06
|
AMBEFDE:LX
Alpha UCITS SICAV - Amber Eq
|960.27
|1.18 百万
|2.96
|
912828N7:GOV
|1.25 千
|1.12 百万
|2.81
企業概要
Lemanik Defensive Opportunities is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective aims achieve capital growth independently from financial market situations The Fund invests in government and corporate transferable debt securities, Money Market Instruments or assimilated instruments without any limitation in currency, sector, restrictions.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com