Lemanik SICAV - Selected Bon
LEMCNCR:LX
131.77
EUR
0.47
0.36%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
129.55 - 136.34
1年トータルリターン
1.71%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
131.30
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
131.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
127.044
設定日
10/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK745463:COR
|5.00 千
|5.45 百万
|5.09
|
EK490324:COR
|6.20 千
|5.43 百万
|5.07
|
EK125517:COR
|4.75 千
|4.93 百万
|4.60
|
EF125119:COR
|4.60 千
|4.80 百万
|4.48
|
JV594814:COR
|3.80 千
|4.06 百万
|3.79
|
EK098522:COR
|3.50 千
|3.76 百万
|3.51
|
EH425613:COR
|3.45 千
|3.59 百万
|3.35
|
EK157951:COR
|3.10 千
|3.46 百万
|3.23
|
EK073298:COR
|2.90 千
|3.11 百万
|2.91
|
EK063111:COR
|2.70 千
|2.99 百万
|2.79
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - Selected Bond is a UCITS IV SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The sub-Fund mainly invests in debtsecurities with a focus on subordinated debt (e.g. Tier1, Uppee Tier2, Lower Tier2, etc.) issued by financial entities such as banks and insurance companies.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com