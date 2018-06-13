Lemanik SICAV - Selected Bon

LEMCNCR:LX
131.77
EUR
0.47
0.36%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
129.55 - 136.34
1年トータルリターン
1.71%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
131.30
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
131.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
127.044
設定日
10/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK745463:COR
5.00 千 5.45 百万 5.09
EK490324:COR
6.20 千 5.43 百万 5.07
EK125517:COR
4.75 千 4.93 百万 4.60
EF125119:COR
4.60 千 4.80 百万 4.48
JV594814:COR
3.80 千 4.06 百万 3.79
EK098522:COR
3.50 千 3.76 百万 3.51
EH425613:COR
3.45 千 3.59 百万 3.35
EK157951:COR
3.10 千 3.46 百万 3.23
EK073298:COR
2.90 千 3.11 百万 2.91
EK063111:COR
2.70 千 2.99 百万 2.79
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - Selected Bond is a UCITS IV SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The sub-Fund mainly invests in debtsecurities with a focus on subordinated debt (e.g. Tier1, Uppee Tier2, Lower Tier2, etc.) issued by financial entities such as banks and insurance companies.
住所
Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号
00352 26 396006
Webサイト
www.lemanikgroup.com