Lumen Emerging Market Bond F
LEMBUSI:LE
102.07
USD
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
102.50 - 109.22
1年トータルリターン
-0.91%
年初来リターン
-3.89%
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
102.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
24.101
設定日
11/02/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/21/2018)
2.55
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.00%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.19%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AQ289066:COR
|550.00
|543.64 千
|2.24
|
AM767684:COR
|500.00
|508.17 千
|2.09
|
EJ301610:COR
|500.00
|504.29 千
|2.08
|
AS010652:COR
|500.00
|471.36 千
|1.94
|
EK921570:COR
|450.00
|460.77 千
|1.90
|
EI423911:COR
|450.00
|449.52 千
|1.85
|
AL881890:COR
|450.00
|444.18 千
|1.83
|
AN218084:COR
|450.00
|433.44 千
|1.79
|
AP622831:COR
|400.00
|400.90 千
|1.65
|
AM354794:COR
|400.00
|400.03 千
|1.65
企業概要
Lumen Emerging Market Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation combined with income generation. The Fund invests in Emerging Market fixed-income securities issued by companies, governments and agencies. The Fund combines a top-down and bottom-up analysis and take advantage of price differentials in the market.
住所LGT Fund Management Company Ltd
Herrengasse
FL-9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+423 235 21 44
Webサイトwww.lgt.li