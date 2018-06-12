Lumen Emerging Market Bond F

LEMBUSB:LE
102.04
USD
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
102.48 - 108.76
1年トータルリターン
-1.17%
年初来リターン
-4.00%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
102.04
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
24.101
設定日
11/02/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/21/2018)
2
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.92%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.50%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AQ289066:COR
550.00 543.64 千 2.24
AM767684:COR
500.00 508.17 千 2.09
EJ301610:COR
500.00 504.29 千 2.08
AS010652:COR
500.00 471.36 千 1.94
EK921570:COR
450.00 460.77 千 1.90
EI423911:COR
450.00 449.52 千 1.85
AL881890:COR
450.00 444.18 千 1.83
AN218084:COR
450.00 433.44 千 1.79
AP622831:COR
400.00 400.90 千 1.65
AM354794:COR
400.00 400.03 千 1.65
企業概要
Lumen Emerging Market Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation combined with income generation. The Fund invests in Emerging Market fixed-income securities issued by companies, governments and agencies. The Fund combines a top-down and bottom-up analysis and take advantage of price differentials in the market.
住所
LGT Fund Management Company Ltd
Herrengasse
FL-9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
+423 235 21 44
Webサイト
www.lgt.li