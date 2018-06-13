Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEMBUAA:ID
161.24
USD
0.17
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
161.41 - 172.30
1年トータルリターン
-2.31%
年初来リターン
-5.49%
前日終値
161.41
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
161.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
26.811
設定日
05/04/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.80%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
|30.87 千
|2.95 百万
|10.09
|
EJ774001:COR
|10.06 百万
|786.72 千
|2.69
|
EJ872908:COR
|700.00
|749.73 千
|2.56
|
AM273642:COR
|660.00
|677.29 千
|2.31
|
EJ675671:COR
|750.00
|626.14 千
|2.14
|
EG518095:COR
|520.00
|556.60 千
|1.90
|
EG178798:COR
|450.00
|536.38 千
|1.83
|
EJ525789:COR
|32.62 千
|514.88 千
|1.76
|
QJ138846:COR
|380.00
|491.23 千
|1.68
|
EK956131:COR
|450.00
|452.48 千
|1.55
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk