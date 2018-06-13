Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEMBUAA:ID
161.24
USD
0.17
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
161.41 - 172.30
1年トータルリターン
-2.31%
年初来リターン
-5.49%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
161.24
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
26.811
設定日
05/04/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.80%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
30.87 千 2.95 百万 10.09
EJ774001:COR
10.06 百万 786.72 千 2.69
EJ872908:COR
700.00 749.73 千 2.56
AM273642:COR
660.00 677.29 千 2.31
EJ675671:COR
750.00 626.14 千 2.14
EG518095:COR
520.00 556.60 千 1.90
EG178798:COR
450.00 536.38 千 1.83
EJ525789:COR
32.62 千 514.88 千 1.76
QJ138846:COR
380.00 491.23 千 1.68
EK956131:COR
450.00 452.48 千 1.55
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com.hk