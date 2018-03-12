Lord Abbett Emerging Markets

LEMAX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.93
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.24 - 11.16
1年トータルリターン
14.22%
年初来リターン
3.99%
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.93
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
14.806
設定日
06/24/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00182722
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.71%
ファンドマネージャ
LEAH G TRAUB / GIULIO MARTINI
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.05%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK690056:COR
1.70 千 460.51 千 4.83
EJ578505:COR
1.84 千 425.58 千 4.46
CP507394:COR
4.33 千 366.48 千 3.84
EI618366:COR
20.73 千 351.74 千 3.69
EJ509646:COR
960.00 千 301.39 千 3.16
EI641024:COR
17.79 千 298.11 千 3.12
JK188223:COR
4.00 千 284.81 千 2.99
EK729622:COR
1.10 千 276.53 千 2.90
EI258596:COR
4.25 千 267.76 千 2.81
EK785012:COR
15.00 千 232.21 千 2.43
企業概要
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund seeks total return by investing in emerging market debt securities denominated in local (non-U.S.) currencies and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such debt securities or emerging market currencies.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com