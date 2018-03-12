Lord Abbett Emerging Markets
LEMAX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.93
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.24 - 11.16
1年トータルリターン
14.22%
年初来リターン
3.99%
前日終値
10.92
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.93
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
14.806
設定日
06/24/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00182722
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.71%
ファンドマネージャ
LEAH G TRAUB / GIULIO MARTINI
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.05%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK690056:COR
|1.70 千
|460.51 千
|4.83
|
EJ578505:COR
|1.84 千
|425.58 千
|4.46
|
CP507394:COR
|4.33 千
|366.48 千
|3.84
|
EI618366:COR
|20.73 千
|351.74 千
|3.69
|
EJ509646:COR
|960.00 千
|301.39 千
|3.16
|
EI641024:COR
|17.79 千
|298.11 千
|3.12
|
JK188223:COR
|4.00 千
|284.81 千
|2.99
|
EK729622:COR
|1.10 千
|276.53 千
|2.90
|
EI258596:COR
|4.25 千
|267.76 千
|2.81
|
EK785012:COR
|15.00 千
|232.21 千
|2.43
企業概要
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund seeks total return by investing in emerging market debt securities denominated in local (non-U.S.) currencies and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such debt securities or emerging market currencies.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com