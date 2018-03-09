Lemanik SICAV - Asian Opport
LEMASOB:LX
310.58
EUR
1.41
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
263.96 - 339.75
1年トータルリターン
12.24%
年初来リターン
-3.67%
前日終値
309.17
52週レンジ
263.96 - 339.75
1年トータルリターン
12.78%
年初来リターン
-3.67%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
310.58
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
113.954
設定日
12/02/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
031980:KS
PSK Inc
|72.00 千
|1.31 百万
|1.71
|
8519:JP
ポケットカード
|161.00 千
|1.31 百万
|1.71
|
029460:KS
KC
|26.38 千
|1.26 百万
|1.64
|
3844:JP
コムチュア
|69.00 千
|996.63 千
|1.30
|
818:HK
高陽科技(中国) [ﾊｲ･ｻﾝ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞ
|5.00 百万
|972.61 千
|1.27
|
000660:KS
SKﾊｲﾆｯｸｽ
|19.00 千
|972.42 千
|1.27
|
4792:JP
山田コンサルティンググループ
|68.00 千
|935.42 千
|1.22
|
108320:KS
ｼﾘｺﾝ･ﾜｰｸｽ
|28.00 千
|916.02 千
|1.19
|
6245:JP
ヒラノテクシード
|70.00 千
|914.79 千
|1.19
|
6832:JP
アオイ電子
|25.00 千
|890.33 千
|1.16
企業概要
Lemanik SICAV - Asian Opportunity is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity convertible shares, warrants and any other authorized instruments listed on Asian stock exchanges. The Fund's main investment regions shall be the Far East, the Middle East and Oceania. The Fund also may invest in money market instruments.
住所Registered Office:
106, route d'Arlonl
L - 8210 Mamer
Luxembourg
電話番号00352 26 396006
Webサイトwww.lemanikgroup.com