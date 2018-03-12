Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEMAEUH:ID
84.07
EUR
0.02
0.02%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
83.97 - 86.81
1年トータルリターン
2.79%
年初来リターン
-1.55%
前日終値
84.09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
84.07
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
31.044
設定日
12/19/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/22/2018)
0.27195714
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.88%
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
|30.52 千
|3.04 百万
|8.88
|
EJ872908:COR
|1.12 千
|1.25 百万
|3.66
|
EJ774001:COR
|10.06 百万
|852.08 千
|2.49
|
AM273642:COR
|660.00
|698.82 千
|2.04
|
EJ675671:COR
|750.00
|677.89 千
|1.98
|
EG518095:COR
|520.00
|580.84 千
|1.70
|
EJ525789:COR
|32.62 千
|577.95 千
|1.69
|
EG178798:COR
|450.00
|565.12 千
|1.65
|
LW223996:COR
|500.00
|533.75 千
|1.56
|
QJ138846:COR
|380.00
|517.07 千
|1.51
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk