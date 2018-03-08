Iemanja 2515 FI Multimercado
LEM2515:BZ
3.0723
BRL
0.0021
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.7395 - 3.0744
1年トータルリターン
11.19%
年初来リターン
3.20%
前日終値
3.0744
52週レンジ
2.7395 - 3.0744
1年トータルリターン
11.71%
年初来リターン
3.20%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
3.072327
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
38.649
設定日
12/13/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SGALALC:BZ
Safra Galileo Alocacao FIC F
|54.07 千
|7.38 百万
|19.20
|
MSPXNIM:BZ
Manager Spx Nimitz FIC FI Mu
|15.57 千
|4.00 百万
|10.42
|
EI840463:COR
|1.21 千
|3.91 百万
|10.17
|
PIMCOIN:BZ
Manager Pmc Income FIC FIM I
|34.99 千
|3.90 百万
|10.14
|
MNGRADM:BZ
Manager Adam Macro FIC FI Mu
|29.98 千
|3.87 百万
|10.06
|
LS2XFFM:BZ
Manager Gap Long Short 2X FI
|15.00 千
|2.16 百万
|5.61
|
MGRTRUX:BZ
Manager Truxt Longo Short FI
|18.27 千
|1.96 百万
|5.11
|
KEPLERA:BZ
Safra Kepler Alocacao FIC FI
|17.21 千
|1.93 百万
|5.03
|
MNGVINT:BZ
Manager Vintage Macro FIC FI
|18.00 千
|1.92 百万
|4.98
|
SAFRAPF:BZ
Safra Performance II FI Rend
|6.32 千
|1.86 百万
|4.85
企業概要
Iemanja 2515 FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in a variety of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund is authorized to hold, directly or indirectly, investments in financial assets abroad.
住所J. Safra Asset Management Ltda
Av. Paulista, 2100
01310-300
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3175-7491