Leleux Invest-Patrimonial Wo
LELPATW:BB
10.09
EUR
0.03
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.04 - 10.41
1年トータルリターン
-0.81%
年初来リターン
-2.23%
前日終値
10.06
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
10.09
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
47.038
設定日
09/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/17/2017)
0.0474
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.47%
ファンドマネージャ
CARLO LUIGI GRABAU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leleux Invest Patrimonial FOF is an open-end fund incorporated in Belgium. The fund's objective is to provide income over the long term, consistent with prudent risk management. The fund invests in all asset classes within a globally diversified portfolio of funds.
住所Leleux Invest S.A./N.V.
17, rue
du Bois Sauvage
Belgium
電話番号Tel: +32 2 250 1991
Webサイトwww.leleuxinvest.be