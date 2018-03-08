Leleux Invest-Patrimonial Wo
10.17
EUR
0.02
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.12 - 10.49
1年トータルリターン
-0.97%
年初来リターン
-2.21%
前日終値
10.15
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
10.17
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
47.038
設定日
10/31/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARLO LUIGI GRABAU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leleux Invest Patrimonial FOF is an open-end fund incorporated in Belgium. The fund's objective is to provide income over the long term, consistent with prudent risk management. The fund invests in all asset classes within a globally diversified portfolio of funds.
住所Leleux Invest S.A./N.V.
17, rue
du Bois Sauvage
Belgium
電話番号Tel: +32 2 250 1991
Webサイトwww.leleuxinvest.be