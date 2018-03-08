Leleux Invest - Equities Wor
LELEQWP:BB
1,143.41
EUR
12.57
1.11%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,075.24 - 1,182.39
1年トータルリターン
4.30%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
前日終値
1,130.84
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1,143.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
30.854
設定日
10/31/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARLO LUIGI GRABAU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leleux Invest - Equities World FOF is an open-end fund incorporated in Belgium. The fund's objective is capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity funds.
住所Leleux Invest S.A./N.V.
17, rue
du Bois Sauvage
Belgium
電話番号Tel: +32 2 250 1991
Webサイトwww.leleuxinvest.be