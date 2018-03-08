Leleux Invest - Equities Wor
LELEQWD:BB
15.28
EUR
0.16
1.06%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
14.44 - 15.82
1年トータルリターン
3.45%
年初来リターン
-0.52%
前日終値
15.12
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
15.28
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/07/2018)
30.854
設定日
09/17/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARLO LUIGI GRABAU
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Leleux Invest - Equities World FOF is an open-end fund incorporated in Belgium. The fund's objective is capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity funds.
住所Leleux Invest S.A./N.V.
17, rue
du Bois Sauvage
Belgium
電話番号Tel: +32 2 250 1991
Webサイトwww.leleuxinvest.be