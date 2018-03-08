Lelena FIC FI Multimercado C

LELENAF:BZ
2.25
BRL
0.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.05 - 2.25
1年トータルリターン
9.69%
年初来リターン
2.32%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
2.25
52週レンジ
2.05 - 2.25
1年トータルリターン
9.98%
年初来リターン
2.32%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
2.246102
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
5.715
設定日
05/31/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
35.77 千 1.53 百万 26.80
JGPMAXF:BZ
JGP Max FIC FI Multimercado
2.90 千 1.04 百万 18.21
CSHGALS:BZ
CSHG Allocation SPX Nimitz F
301.06 千 846.31 千 14.82
ARXLNGS:BZ
ARX Long Short FIC FI Multim
94.64 千 584.96 千 10.24
GAPLSHR:BZ
Gap Long Short FI Multimerca
102.85 千 548.59 千 9.60
SFABS30:BZ
J. Safra Absoluto 30 Feeder
1.15 千 440.62 千 7.71
JGPEQUI:BZ
Jgp Equity Explorer FIC FIM
706.00 418.69 千 7.33
BNYARXE:BZ
ARX Especial FIC FI Multimer
117.54 千 302.98 千 5.30
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
5.71 千 9.26 千 0.16
企業概要
Lelena FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other mutual funds.
住所
BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av Pres Wilson, 231 11 andar
20030-905, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-21-3219-2555
Webサイト
-