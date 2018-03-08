Lelena FIC FI Multimercado C
LELENAF:BZ
2.25
BRL
0.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.05 - 2.25
1年トータルリターン
9.69%
年初来リターン
2.32%
前日終値
2.25
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
2.246102
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
5.715
設定日
05/31/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
|35.77 千
|1.53 百万
|26.80
|
JGPMAXF:BZ
JGP Max FIC FI Multimercado
|2.90 千
|1.04 百万
|18.21
|
CSHGALS:BZ
CSHG Allocation SPX Nimitz F
|301.06 千
|846.31 千
|14.82
|
ARXLNGS:BZ
ARX Long Short FIC FI Multim
|94.64 千
|584.96 千
|10.24
|
GAPLSHR:BZ
Gap Long Short FI Multimerca
|102.85 千
|548.59 千
|9.60
|
SFABS30:BZ
J. Safra Absoluto 30 Feeder
|1.15 千
|440.62 千
|7.71
|
JGPEQUI:BZ
Jgp Equity Explorer FIC FIM
|706.00
|418.69 千
|7.33
|
BNYARXE:BZ
ARX Especial FIC FI Multimer
|117.54 千
|302.98 千
|5.30
|
BMALRLP:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|5.71 千
|9.26 千
|0.16
企業概要
Lelena FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other mutual funds.
住所BNY Mellon Servicos Financeiros DTVM
Av Pres Wilson, 231 11 andar
20030-905, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3219-2555
Webサイト
-