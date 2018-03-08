Lele FIC FI Multimercado Cre

LELEFIC:BZ
1.71
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.52 - 1.71
1年トータルリターン
11.65%
年初来リターン
3.64%
前日終値
1.71
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.712903
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
7.267
設定日
09/28/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
494.63 千 951.45 千 13.12
ABADAMM:BZ
Ab Macro Strategy FIC FIM
7.04 千 758.98 千 10.47
VNTGMCR:BZ
Vintage Macro FIC FI Multime
4.50 千 725.49 千 10.01
INCMFIC:BZ
Pimco Income FIC FI Multimer
535.29 千 704.98 千 9.72
STHFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STH FIC FI Mult
3.26 千 685.12 千 9.45
ADVEII:BZ
Canvas Enduro II FIC FI Mult
364.30 千 652.41 千 9.00
SGALDST:BZ
Safra Galileo Distribuidores
3.75 千 645.22 千 8.90
QUESTTR:BZ
AZ Quest Total Return FIC FI
263.74 千 615.33 千 8.49
RPSMFIC:BZ
RPS Equity Hedge D30 FIC FIM
506.37 千 607.21 千 8.38
ABSALPH:BZ
Absolute Alpha FIC FI Multim
252.90 千 441.75 千 6.09
企業概要
Lele FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所
LLA Gestao de Patrimonio Financeiro
Av. Brig. Faria Lima, 2179 8 floor
01452-000
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-3095-7070
Webサイト
-