Lele FIC FI Multimercado Cre
LELEFIC:BZ
1.71
BRL
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.52 - 1.71
1年トータルリターン
11.65%
年初来リターン
3.64%
前日終値
1.71
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.712903
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
7.267
設定日
09/28/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DARTFIC:BZ
ｶﾞﾙﾄﾞ･ﾀﾞﾙﾀﾆｬﾝFIC FIﾓﾙﾁﾒﾙｶﾄﾞ
|494.63 千
|951.45 千
|13.12
|
ABADAMM:BZ
Ab Macro Strategy FIC FIM
|7.04 千
|758.98 千
|10.47
|
VNTGMCR:BZ
Vintage Macro FIC FI Multime
|4.50 千
|725.49 千
|10.01
|
INCMFIC:BZ
Pimco Income FIC FI Multimer
|535.29 千
|704.98 千
|9.72
|
STHFIC:BZ
Ibiuna Hedge STH FIC FI Mult
|3.26 千
|685.12 千
|9.45
|
ADVEII:BZ
Canvas Enduro II FIC FI Mult
|364.30 千
|652.41 千
|9.00
|
SGALDST:BZ
Safra Galileo Distribuidores
|3.75 千
|645.22 千
|8.90
|
QUESTTR:BZ
AZ Quest Total Return FIC FI
|263.74 千
|615.33 千
|8.49
|
RPSMFIC:BZ
RPS Equity Hedge D30 FIC FIM
|506.37 千
|607.21 千
|8.38
|
ABSALPH:BZ
Absolute Alpha FIC FI Multim
|252.90 千
|441.75 千
|6.09
企業概要
Lele FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所LLA Gestao de Patrimonio Financeiro
Av. Brig. Faria Lima, 2179 8 floor
01452-000
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3095-7070
Webサイト
-