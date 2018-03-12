Lazard Emerging Markets Inco
LEIOX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.68
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
9.68
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
6.190
設定日
05/05/2014
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.0408
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ARDRA BELITZ / GANESH RAMACHANDRAN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
1.20%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TRIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾁｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾄﾚｼﾞ
|454.30 千
|454.30 千
|8.26
|
912828PY:GOV
|400.00
|400.89 千
|7.29
|
AO816141:COR
|7.90 千
|395.70 千
|7.20
|
912828XA:GOV
|300.00
|299.58 千
|5.45
|
912828K2:GOV
|300.00
|299.48 千
|5.45
|
912828Q9:GOV
|300.00
|299.34 千
|5.44
|
912828R5:GOV
|300.00
|299.32 千
|5.44
|
EI561607:COR
|59.70 千
|293.37 千
|5.34
|
EI946569:COR
|800.00
|252.82 千
|4.60
|
EI821757:COR
|890.00
|220.91 千
|4.02
企業概要
Lazard Emerging Markets Income Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Portfolio seeks total return. The Portfolio invests in currencies, debt securities, and derivative instruments and other investments that are economically tied to emerging market countries.
住所Lazard Funds
30 Rockefeller Plaza
New York, NY 10112
電話番号1-800-823-6300
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com