Leith Wheeler US Dividend Fu
LEILWLC:CN
11.84
CAD
0.05
0.44%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.52 - 12.51
1年トータルリターン
11.18%
年初来リターン
-2.61%
前日終値
11.89
52週レンジ
10.52 - 12.51
1年トータルリターン
11.11%
年初来リターン
-2.61%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
11.8404
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 01/31/2018)
79.943
設定日
09/26/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2018)
0.00433
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.44%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
0.49%
企業概要
Leith Wheeler US Dividend Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund's objectives is to provide a source of monthly income, with the potential for long term growth through capital appreciation and growth in dividends. The Fund invests primarily in common shares, convertible debentures and other equity related securities of U.S. issuers.
住所LEITH WHEELER MANAGEMENT LTD.
c/o Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel
Suite 1500, 400 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6
電話番号(604) 683 3391
Webサイトwww.leithwheeler.com