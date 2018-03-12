L&G PMC North America Equity
LEIG17P:LN
433.00
GBp
6.50
1.52%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
385.60 - 439.90
1年トータルリターン
4.77%
年初来リターン
0.49%
前日終値
426.50
52週レンジ
385.60 - 439.90
1年トータルリターン
5.12%
年初来リターン
0.49%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
433
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
89.292
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC North America Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the FTSE World North American Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com