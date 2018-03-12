Legal & General Worldwide Tr
LEGWWDI:LN
256.40
GBp
1.70
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
242.80 - 266.60
1年トータルリターン
4.08%
年初来リターン
-2.10%
前日終値
254.70
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
256.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
107.654
設定日
09/28/1990
直近配当額 ( 05/08/2017)
0.251819
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.20%
ファンドマネージャ
KEVIN CHESSUM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.55%
経費率
1.71%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUSII:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|4.81 百万
|19.28 百万
|17.99
|
LGUKSRI:LN
Legal & General UK Smaller C
|1.41 百万
|13.80 百万
|12.88
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|6.84 百万
|11.37 百万
|10.61
|
LEGEURI:LN
Legal & General European Tru
|2.04 百万
|9.19 百万
|8.58
|
LEGJPII:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|14.76 百万
|8.06 百万
|7.52
|
LEGEUII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|2.49 百万
|7.29 百万
|6.80
|
LGUKALP:LN
Legal & General UK Alpha Tru
|3.16 百万
|6.06 百万
|5.66
|
LEGFARI:LN
Legal & General Asian Income
|1.10 百万
|5.89 百万
|5.49
|
LGASLIA:LN
Legal & General All Stocks I
|3.92 百万
|5.26 百万
|4.91
|
LGUKSSI:LN
Legal & General UK Special S
|4.53 百万
|5.04 百万
|4.70
企業概要
Legal & General Worldwide Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to maximize overall returns. The Trust invests in units of schemes or recognized schemes, which may represent all economic sectors, on a worldwide basis.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com