Lyxor Investment Funds - Eur
LEGRBXI:LX
10,099.8000
EUR
1.2800
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10,096.9600 - 10,161.9200
1年トータルリターン
-0.21%
年初来リターン
-0.26%
前日終値
10,101.0800
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10,099.8
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
422.383
設定日
01/27/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN SAYEGH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Investment Funds - EuroGovies Risk Balanced is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide a net capital appreciation over a 3-5 year period. The Fund primarily invests in debt issued or guaranteed by a member of the European Union. The Fund is HQLA Level 1.
住所Lyxor Asset Management Luxembourg SA
15, Boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号33-1-42-13-31-31
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com