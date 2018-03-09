Lyxor Investment Funds - Eur
LEGRBIU:LX
100,980.40
USD
7.00
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99,945.16 - 100,987.90
年初来リターン
0.21%
前日終値
100,987.40
ファンド分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100,980.4
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
422.383
設定日
05/26/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN SAYEGH
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Investment Funds - EuroGovies Risk Balanced is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide a net capital appreciation over a 3-5 year period. The Fund primarily invests in debt issued or guaranteed by a member of the European Union. The Fund is HQLA Level 1.
住所Lyxor Asset Management Luxembourg SA
15, Boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号33-1-42-13-31-31
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com