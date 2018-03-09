Azbwm Gosen FIM CP
LEGPGOS:BZ
1.79
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.65 - 1.79
1年トータルリターン
8.37%
年初来リターン
1.18%
前日終値
1.78
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.785588
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
8.625
設定日
01/26/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AL933131:COR
|345.00
|3.24 百万
|37.57
|
LW810668:COR
|176.00
|1.65 百万
|19.17
|
YIELDFI:BZ
Az Quest Valore FI RF CP
|526.28 千
|818.73 千
|9.51
|
AZLGNTR:BZ
Az Quest Legan Termo FIM
|598.68 千
|813.48 千
|9.45
|
LEGSPEC:BZ
Special FIM
|318.15 千
|812.51 千
|9.44
|
AF192906:COR
|30.00
|412.43 千
|4.79
|
LIQDIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|52.05 千
|82.94 千
|0.96
|
LIQIX:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|52.71 千
|82.94 千
|0.96
|
LQDZVII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|52.21 千
|82.94 千
|0.96
|
LIQDII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
|52.05 千
|82.94 千
|0.96
企業概要
Legan Private Gosen FI Multimercado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Ltda
Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhaes Jr,
758 #51
04542-000, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3552-7656
Webサイトhttp://www.azimutbrasil.com/