Azbwm Gosen FIM CP

LEGPGOS:BZ
1.79
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.65 - 1.79
1年トータルリターン
8.37%
年初来リターン
1.18%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1.78
52週レンジ
1.65 - 1.79
1年トータルリターン
8.55%
年初来リターン
1.18%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.785588
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
8.625
設定日
01/26/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AL933131:COR
345.00 3.24 百万 37.57
LW810668:COR
176.00 1.65 百万 19.17
YIELDFI:BZ
Az Quest Valore FI RF CP
526.28 千 818.73 千 9.51
AZLGNTR:BZ
Az Quest Legan Termo FIM
598.68 千 813.48 千 9.45
LEGSPEC:BZ
Special FIM
318.15 千 812.51 千 9.44
AF192906:COR
30.00 412.43 千 4.79
LIQDIII:BZ
BNY Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
52.05 千 82.94 千 0.96
LIQIX:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
52.71 千 82.94 千 0.96
LQDZVII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
52.21 千 82.94 千 0.96
LIQDII:BZ
Bny Mellon Arx Liquidez FI R
52.05 千 82.94 千 0.96
企業概要
Legan Private Gosen FI Multimercado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest in different types of equity securities, fixed-income assets and derivatives.
住所
Azimut Brasil Wealth Management Ltda
Rua Leopoldo Couto de Magalhaes Jr,
758 #51
04542-000, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号
55-11-3552-7656
Webサイト
http://www.azimutbrasil.com/