Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEGPAHE:ID
128.02
EUR
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
123.10 - 130.86
1年トータルリターン
3.69%
年初来リターン
-1.31%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
128.04
52週レンジ
123.10 - 130.86
1年トータルリターン
3.90%
年初来リターン
-1.31%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
128.02
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
31.044
設定日
10/20/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIAN CHIA LIANG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
0.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LMLMDMU:ID
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
30.52 千 3.04 百万 8.88
EJ872908:COR
1.12 千 1.25 百万 3.66
EJ774001:COR
10.06 百万 852.08 千 2.49
AM273642:COR
660.00 698.82 千 2.04
EJ675671:COR
750.00 677.89 千 1.98
EG518095:COR
520.00 580.84 千 1.70
EJ525789:COR
32.62 千 577.95 千 1.69
EG178798:COR
450.00 565.12 千 1.65
LW223996:COR
500.00 533.75 千 1.56
QJ138846:COR
380.00 517.07 千 1.51
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Emerging Markets Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests 70% of its asset in debt securities of issuers located in emerging markets, listed on regulated markets. The Fund can also invest in government and corporate bonds of developed/developping countries
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com.hk