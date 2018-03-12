Legal & General Japan Index
LEGJPID:LN
54.17
GBp
0.82
1.54%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
48.90 - 57.67
1年トータルリターン
5.77%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
53.35
52週レンジ
48.90 - 57.67
1年トータルリターン
5.95%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
日本
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
54.17
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.236
設定日
10/24/2005
直近配当額 ( 10/24/2017)
0.826786
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.53%
ファンドマネージャ
SHADI SARHANGPOUR
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.15%
経費率
0.15%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
7203:JP
トヨタ自動車
|1.09 百万
|52.82 百万
|4.18
|
8306:JP
三菱ＵＦＪﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|5.41 百万
|28.84 百万
|2.28
|
9984:JP
ソフトバンクグループ
|358.67 千
|20.90 百万
|1.65
|
TPH8:IND
|159.00
|18.99 百万
|1.50
|
7267:JP
本田技研工業
|750.38 千
|18.60 百万
|1.47
|
6758:JP
ソニー
|531.63 千
|17.97 百万
|1.42
|
8316:JP
三井住友ﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|561.87 千
|17.79 百万
|1.41
|
6861:JP
キーエンス
|37.99 千
|16.38 百万
|1.30
|
6954:JP
ファナック
|81.81 千
|15.63 百万
|1.24
|
8411:JP
みずほフィナンシャルグループ
|10.68 百万
|14.22 百万
|1.13
企業概要
Legal & General Japan Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Trust is to track the capital performance of the Japanese equity market as represented by the FTSE All-World Japan Index. The Trust invests in a sample of stocks selected from all economic sectors.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com