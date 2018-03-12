Legg Mason Global Funds PLC

LEGIMCI:ID
120.08
USD
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
117.36 - 120.81
1年トータルリターン
1.95%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
120.06
52週レンジ
117.36 - 120.81
1年トータルリターン
1.86%
年初来リターン
-0.16%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
120.08
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
39.045
設定日
04/20/2007
直近配当額 ( 03/20/2017)
0.02539921
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.02%
ファンドマネージャ
RICHARD BOOTH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
0.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828UX:GOV
8.01 千 8.56 百万 21.87
912828XL:GOV
5.51 千 5.67 百万 14.49
912828Q6:GOV
4.36 千 4.50 百万 11.49
912828V4:GOV
3.78 千 3.78 百万 9.66
EI704809:COR
2.08 千 3.40 百万 8.69
912828K3:GOV
2.63 千 2.76 百万 7.05
EH856582:COR
1.16 千 1.72 百万 4.40
UV825938:COR
5.54 千 1.55 百万 3.97
EJ528735:COR
808.01 1.06 百万 2.70
EJ558841:COR
688.31 961.35 千 2.46
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Global Inflation Management Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate total return and high level of income. The Fund invests primarily in inflation-protected securities.
住所
Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7070-7444
Webサイト
www.leggmason.com.hk