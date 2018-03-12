Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LEGIMBA:ID
138.71
USD
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
138.68
52週レンジ
135.11 - 139.21
1年トータルリターン
2.38%
年初来リターン
-0.06%
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
138.71
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
39.045
設定日
04/20/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
RICHARD BOOTH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
0.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828UX:GOV
|8.01 千
|8.56 百万
|21.87
|
912828XL:GOV
|5.51 千
|5.67 百万
|14.49
|
912828Q6:GOV
|4.36 千
|4.50 百万
|11.49
|
912828V4:GOV
|3.78 千
|3.78 百万
|9.66
|
EI704809:COR
|2.08 千
|3.40 百万
|8.69
|
912828K3:GOV
|2.63 千
|2.76 百万
|7.05
|
EH856582:COR
|1.16 千
|1.72 百万
|4.40
|
UV825938:COR
|5.54 千
|1.55 百万
|3.97
|
EJ528735:COR
|808.01
|1.06 百万
|2.70
|
EJ558841:COR
|688.31
|961.35 千
|2.46
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds PLC - Western Asset Global Inflation Management Fund is a UCITS certified open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate total return and high level of income. The Fund invests primarily in inflation-protected securities.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk