Western Asset Multi Return F
LEGGMUL:BZ
2.7818
BRL
0.0004
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/05
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.5806 - 2.7818
前日終値
2.7814
1年トータルリターン
8.15%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/05/2018)
2.781842
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/02/2018)
9.471
設定日
11/30/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK367861:COR
|459.00
|4.31 百万
|45.48
|
EK904757:COR
|218.00
|2.04 百万
|21.60
|
EK690488:COR
|186.00
|1.74 百万
|18.43
|
WASOVII:BZ
Western Asset Sovereign Ii S
|329.00
|857.48 千
|9.06
|
EK033573:COR
|51.00
|478.42 千
|5.05
企業概要
Western Asset Multi Return FI Multimercado is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in different in fixed-income securities and derivatives available at interest and foreign exchange markets.
住所Legg Mason Western Asset Management
Av. Engenheiro Luis Carlos Berrini,
716, 4 - 5 Andares
01311-920 Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5503-3379
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.br