Western Asset Inflation Gold
LEGGMIN:BZ
2.69
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.30 - 2.69
1年トータルリターン
10.83%
年初来リターン
4.85%
前日終値
2.69
1年トータルリターン
11.74%
年初来リターン
4.85%
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
2.691904
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
89.741
設定日
07/08/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
WESTAIT:BZ
Western Asset IMA-B Ativo FI
|35.04 百万
|87.96 百万
|99.97
企業概要
Western Asset Inflation Gold FIC FI Renda Fixa is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the fund is to follow fluctuations of the inflation rate. The Fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in other funds that follow its benchmark.
住所Legg Mason Western Asset Management
Av. Engenheiro Luis Carlos Berrini,
716, 4 - 5 Andares
01311-920 Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5503-3379
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.br