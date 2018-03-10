LO Funds - Euro Government F
LEGFSUP:LX
10.29
USD
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.40
1年トータルリターン
2.89%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
前日終値
10.30
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.40
1年トータルリターン
2.64%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.287
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
24.792
設定日
02/20/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / SALMAN AHMED
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
1.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ708471:COR
|518.00
|584.46 千
|2.25
|
EI250130:COR
|516.00
|573.91 千
|2.21
|
AM249066:COR
|521.00
|527.38 千
|2.03
|
EJ070709:COR
|259.00
|290.24 千
|1.12
|
AM105004:COR
|234.00
|286.81 千
|1.10
|
EJ668384:COR
|192.40
|254.29 千
|0.98
|
AM189081:COR
|240.00
|251.40 千
|0.97
|
EJ591531:COR
|194.00
|228.23 千
|0.88
|
UV752649:COR
|204.00
|222.26 千
|0.86
|
EK016850:COR
|165.20
|216.59 千
|0.83
企業概要
LO Funds - Euro Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests, at least two-thirds of its assets, in bonds, other fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities, denominated in EUR, with a minimum rating of BBB or equivalent, issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the EMU.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com