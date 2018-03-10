LO Funds - Euro Government F

LEGFSUP:LX
10.29
USD
0.02
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.00 - 10.40
1年トータルリターン
2.89%
年初来リターン
-0.27%
前日終値
10.30
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.287
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
24.792
設定日
02/20/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / SALMAN AHMED
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
1.00%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ708471:COR
518.00 584.46 千 2.25
EI250130:COR
516.00 573.91 千 2.21
AM249066:COR
521.00 527.38 千 2.03
EJ070709:COR
259.00 290.24 千 1.12
AM105004:COR
234.00 286.81 千 1.10
EJ668384:COR
192.40 254.29 千 0.98
AM189081:COR
240.00 251.40 千 0.97
EJ591531:COR
194.00 228.23 千 0.88
UV752649:COR
204.00 222.26 千 0.86
EK016850:COR
165.20 216.59 千 0.83
企業概要
LO Funds - Euro Government Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests, at least two-thirds of its assets, in bonds, other fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities, denominated in EUR, with a minimum rating of BBB or equivalent, issued or guaranteed by sovereign issuers participating in the EMU.
住所
Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com