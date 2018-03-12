Legal & General Fixed Intere

LEGFIXA:LN
137.80
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
135.40 - 141.00
1年トータルリターン
1.51%
年初来リターン
-1.95%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
137.80
52週レンジ
135.40 - 141.00
1年トータルリターン
1.54%
年初来リターン
-1.95%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
137.8
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.413
設定日
10/09/1997
直近配当額 ( 03/06/2018)
0.821797
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.39%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.92%
経費率
0.92%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EH840572:COR
19.34 千 21.85 百万 1.62
EI839314:COR
15.40 千 20.17 百万 1.50
AN981666:COR
15.42 千 15.36 百万 1.14
EJ614140:COR
13.06 千 14.89 百万 1.10
EC493621:COR
10.62 千 14.41 百万 1.07
EH805407:COR
9.50 千 14.22 百万 1.05
ED197955:COR
9.98 千 13.23 百万 0.98
EK331101:COR
11.84 千 13.17 百万 0.98
EI407715:COR
8.28 千 13.12 百万 0.97
EI873185:COR
10.30 千 12.89 百万 0.96
企業概要
Legal & General Fixed Interest Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to invest for a high income and the prospects of capital growth. The Trust invests in fixed-interest securities including overseas issues. The Managers will choose from a variety of fixed-interest instruments including convertibles and preference shares.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com