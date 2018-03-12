Legal & General Fixed Intere
LEGFIII:LN
70.99
GBp
0.04
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
70.62 - 73.92
1年トータルリターン
2.09%
年初来リターン
-1.79%
前日終値
70.95
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
70.99
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.413
設定日
09/19/2005
直近配当額 ( 03/06/2018)
0.531651
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.00%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.33%
経費率
0.33%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH840572:COR
|19.34 千
|21.85 百万
|1.62
|
EI839314:COR
|15.40 千
|20.17 百万
|1.50
|
AN981666:COR
|15.42 千
|15.36 百万
|1.14
|
EJ614140:COR
|13.06 千
|14.89 百万
|1.10
|
EC493621:COR
|10.62 千
|14.41 百万
|1.07
|
EH805407:COR
|9.50 千
|14.22 百万
|1.05
|
ED197955:COR
|9.98 千
|13.23 百万
|0.98
|
EK331101:COR
|11.84 千
|13.17 百万
|0.98
|
EI407715:COR
|8.28 千
|13.12 百万
|0.97
|
EI873185:COR
|10.30 千
|12.89 百万
|0.96
企業概要
Legal & General Fixed Interest Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Trust's objective is to invest for a high income and the prospects of capital growth. The Trust invests in fixed-interest securities including overseas issues. The Managers will choose from a variety of fixed-interest instruments including convertibles and preference shares.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com