Legal & General Asian Income
LEGFERI:LN
527.90
GBp
2.80
0.53%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
507.10 - 546.50
1年トータルリターン
1.08%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
前日終値
525.10
52週レンジ
507.10 - 546.50
1年トータルリターン
0.62%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
527.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
403.817
設定日
07/01/1988
直近配当額 ( 12/11/2017)
2.661627
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.02%
ファンドマネージャ
PAUL HILSLEY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.58%
経費率
1.72%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|19.40 百万
|15.78 百万
|3.92
|
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|2.43 百万
|14.98 百万
|3.72
|
TCL:AU
ﾄﾗﾝｽｱｰﾊﾞﾝ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|2.06 百万
|14.19 百万
|3.52
|
QAN:AU
カンタス航空
|3.85 百万
|11.60 百万
|2.88
|
DBS:SP
DBSｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|750.31 千
|10.69 百万
|2.66
|
3988:HK
中国銀行 [ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾁｬｲﾅ]
|23.86 百万
|10.15 百万
|2.52
|
UOB:SP
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ｵｰﾊﾞｰｼｰｽﾞ銀行
|629.96 千
|9.33 百万
|2.32
|
ORI:AU
オリカ
|829.66 千
|9.11 百万
|2.26
|
RIO:LN
ﾘｵ･ﾃｨﾝﾄ
|227.89 千
|8.97 百万
|2.23
|
COAL:IN
ｺｰﾙ･ｲﾝﾃﾞｨｱ
|2.61 百万
|8.68 百万
|2.16
企業概要
Legal & General Asian Income Turst is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income with potential for capital growth. The Fund invests in securities across all economic sectors which are registered and quoted in the countries included within the FTSE AW Asia Pacific ex Japan, including Australia and New Zealand.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com